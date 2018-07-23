हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Victims forced to sleep naked alongside teacher

Sexual exploitation of inmates of the Muzaffarpur shelter home came to light more than a month ago in a report of a Mumbai-based social science institute which had conducted an audit of the state-funded establishment run by an NGO.

File photo (Representation image)

PATNA: Shocking facts are now emerging in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case where more than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time. 

The young victims were allegedly forced to sleep naked inside the short stay home by a lady teacher, Kiran, sources told Zee Media.

According the girls, Kiran would also get naked and sleep alongside four to five girls.

Authorities have also launched a search inside the premises for the body of an inmate who was allegedly beaten to death by staff members following a disagreement with staff members. 

Cops decided to take the step after one of the victims claimed that the remains of a girl were buried underground within the compound during interrogation.

More than 10 people, including all staff members of the shelter home and some government officials, have so far been arrested in this connection while all the inmates have been shifted to other districts.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, attacked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for its "failure" to protect the girls at a shelter home at Muzaffarpur and in other places.

The senior RJD leader alleged that the state government was protecting the accused persons.

"Since March, Bihar Govt is aware about repeated rapes committed against 40 minor inmates of Muzaffarpur shelter home by politicians, officials for years. Many had forced abortions. No action has been taken but cover up is on at war footing," the RJD leader said in a release.

He further alleged that that "40 minor girls of 7 to 17 year were repeatedly raped under one roof for months in a state sponsored shelter home. The patron of the NGO is close to whos who of government... After the disclosure, few girls went missing, a girl was found murdered, buried."

With agency inputs

