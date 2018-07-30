हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur shelter rape case: Fresh medical reports confirm 5 more rapes

The doctors accompanying a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have seized drugs from the room where the girls had their weekly check-ups.

Muzaffarpur: In the latest development in the Muzaffarpur rape case at a shelter home, five more rape incidents have surfaced in the due course of the investigation. The number of minor girls allegedly sexually abused in the shelter home has gone up to 34 of 42, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took up the case following a request by the Bihar government. The case has been registered against the officers and employees of Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur under section 120(B), 376, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4, 6, 8,10,12 of POCSO.

The abuse at the shelter home came to light after a girl alleged that her fellow inmate had been beaten to death and buried on the premises. After the complaint was lodged, a police team dug up the ground but did not found anybody there. Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur had said that the area of excavation might be enlarged after further examination of the girl who had levelled the allegation. 
 
The doctors accompanying a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have seized drugs from the room where the girls had their weekly check-ups. The doctors' team is likely to submit its report in this regard on Monday.

10 out of the 11 accused have been arrested so far. Police have already submitted a charge sheet against the 10 accused persons on July 26 before a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court.

More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time. The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been moved to shelter homes in other districts while the premises has been sealed.

