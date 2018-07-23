हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The new Liquor Amendments Bill, tabled by Nitish Kumar-led government, was passed in the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly on Monday. 

New Liquor Amendments Bill by Nitish government passed in Bihar Assembly

PATNA: The new Liquor Amendments Bill, tabled by Nitish Kumar-led government, was passed in the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly on Monday. 

Addressing the house, Kumar said, “Liquor ban was introduced for the poor people. they were wasting a major part of their income in buying alcohol. Domestic violence was high. I did this for betterment of poor.”

Anyone caught drinking will be fined Rs 50,000 or three-month jail for the first time. Second-time culprits will be give one-year jail term.

The Chief Minister added that following liquor ban in the state, the number of drinkers have dropped to 62 per cent.

Over 39,000 people have been arrested for liquor consumption, said Kumar.

The Nitish Kumar government which had imposed a ban on liquor in the state from 1 April, 2016. Apart from consumption, stocking and sale of liquor was also banned across state.

According to a study by Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI), the liquor ban in Bihar has resulted in a dip in criminal cases and increase people spending their money in clothes and food items.

