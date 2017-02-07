Nitish Kumar's new worry - low attendance post-lunch in legislature

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today lamented the absence of legislators in both Houses of the state assembly, particularly during the post-lunch sessions.

On the Foundation Day programme of Bihar Assembly, Kumar,also the JD(U) president, pointed towards depleted strength ofMLAs and MLCs, and urged them to participate more actively for fulfilment of duties.

"Despite shortfall of attendance in Bihar Assembly and Legislative Council, quorum is achieved. But the situation is worse in Parliament where quorum has not been achieved on several occasion in the second half," said Kumar, who has vast experience as an MP.

With budget session of Bihar Legislature starting from February 23, Kumar laid emphasis on more orientation sessions for members so that the two Houses see less disruptions and discharge legislative duty more efficiently.

The programme was taking place in the sprawling new Assembly building, which was built up on the design of Parliament following the suggestion of Kumar.

In his address, Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary reminded the audience about the history of the state Assembly.

While exhorting Legislators to spend more time taking part in proceedings of the two Houses, the CM said debate and discussion are important tools of a healthy democracy.

Bihar and Odisha were carved away from Bengal Presidency in 1912 to form a new province. Lord Satyendra Prasanna Sinha, the first Governor of Bihar and Odisha province, inaugurated the old building of Bihar legislature on February 7, 1921. On the same day, the first meeting of legislators of the new province was held.

As part of the foundation day celebration, the Speaker and other Legislators donated blood.