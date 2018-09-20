हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

No blanket ban on media reporting in Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home case, says SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that there cannot be a blanket ban on media coverage in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case in which several women inmates were allegedly raped and sexually abused.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that there cannot be a blanket ban on media coverage in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case in which several women inmates were allegedly raped and sexually abused.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta overturned the August 23 order of the Patna High Court which had imposed a ban on media reporting about the investigations in the case.

The apex court, however, said that both the print and the electronic media should not sensationalise the incidents of sexual abuse and sexual violence. 

