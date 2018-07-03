हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tej Pratap Yadav

'No entry Chacha': Tej Pratap Yadav has a message for Nitish Kumar at mother Rabri Devi's house

The poster for Nitish comes a day after a letter came up on Tej Pratap's Facebook profile which stated that Rabri Devi had not been paying any heed to issues raised by him and therefore he was compelled to quit politics. 

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday held a poster at his mother Rabri Devi's residence for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The poster read: ''No Entry Nitish Chacha'. 

The poster for Nitish comes a day after a letter came up on Tej Pratap's Facebook profile which stated that Rabri Devi had not been paying any heed to issues raised by him and therefore he was compelled to quit politics. Rubbishing the letter, Tej Pratap alleged that his Facebook profile was hacked by members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that there were no differences within the Yadav family.

“There is no difference within the family, we stand united. We will defeat BJP-RSS in 2019 elections. My Facebook account has been hacked. BJP-RSS is doing this,” said Tej Pratap Yadav.

He also took to Facebook to issue a statement. He said, "Doston, aaj phir chacha ne BJP ke saath milkar hamein todne ka koshish kiya. Aaj shaam mere Facebook ID ko hack kar liya gaya aur ek post karke hamare parivar ko todne ka prayas kiya gaya. Sunn lo janadesh ke dakaito mera parivar meri jaan hai, mera bhai mera baaju hai, kaleja ka tukda hai mera bhai (Friends, today again uncle - Nitish Kumar - along with BJP tried to break us. Today evening my Facebook ID was hacked and one post was done in an attempt to break our family. Listen looters of mandate, my family is my life, my brother is my strength, a piece of my heart).

The letter citing the differences was later deleted from Tej Pratap's Facebook account. 

Accusing RJD leader Om Prakash Yadav and Member of Legislative Council Subodh Kumar Rai of trying to harm Tej Pratap's reputation, the post said that the RJD leader had raised the issue with both Rabri and Lalu, but instead of acting against them, his mother scolded him for the same.

According to the post, Tej Pratap was informed by people in his constituency that Om Prakash Yadav and Subodh Kumar Rai had been referring to him as “pagal” and “sanki” (mentally disturbed). They also allegedly referred to him as “Joru ka Ghulam” (slave of his wife).

The post further said that Tej Pratap was under tremendous pressure because of such issues, asking his supporters whether he should continue in politics in the current circumstances. It further said that though Tej Pratap could decimate his rivals with ease, his own people had stopped him from going ahead.

Tags:
Tej Pratap YadavRashtriya Janata DalRJDNitish Kumar

