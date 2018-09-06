Pappu Yadav alleges attack by Bharat Bandh supporters, breaks down on camera

MUZAFFARPUR: MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was on Thursday claimed that he was attacked by Bharat Bandh supporters in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The incident took place in Sadar area of Khabra village in Muzaffarpur.

Yadav said he was brutally thrashed by protestors and his car was also attacked. He claimed that the attackers asked him and the others in his vehicle of their caste before thrashing them. He said that he was beaten up and verbally abused despite him trying to assure them that he has never indulged in caste-based politics and that he would support their cause.

Breaking down on camera, Yadav questioned the law and order situation in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's regime. He alleged that he called senior police officials as well as the Chief Minister but no one answered his call.

He attacked Nitish saying if this is how secure an MP is, what would happen to the common man in Bihar.