Patna: Boat carrying 40 capsizes in river Ganga; 19 dead, several missing

Patna: In a tragic incident, at least nineteen people lost their lives due to drowning and many are said to be missing after a boat carrying almost 40 passengers capsized in the river Ganga in Patna on Saturday.

According to a media report, more than 40 people were on board when the boat capsized at NIT ghat in Patna.

The boat was returning from a kite flying festival that was organised in an island in the middle of the river as part of Makar Sankranti celebration, officials added.

While most of the passengers were able to swim to safety and reached the shore, at least six are still said to be missing.

"While eight people have so far been rescued by the NDRF team, at least 25 passengers managed to swim to safety," an ANI report said earlier.

According to sources, it was a small boat and was overloaded with people, which led to its capsizing. The boat was about to reach the bank when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, all senior officials along with local swimmers have reached the site and NDRF team has launched a major rescue operation in the river to trace on the missing people.