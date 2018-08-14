हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
crime

Planning commission under secretary shot dead in Patna

Rajiv was posted as the Under Secretary in the Planning Commission at the Patna Secretariat.

Planning commission under secretary shot dead in Patna

PATNA: Planning commission under secretary Rajiv Kumar was on Tuesday shot at by unidentified miscreants in Patna. Rajiv succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The incident took place when some men barged into his house and opened fire on him. Rajiv was hit by the bullet in his stomach. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
  
Rajiv was posted as the Under Secretary in the Planning Commission at the Patna Secretariat.

Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Tags:
crimeBiharBihar crimePlanning CommissionRajiv KumarUnder Secretary killed

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close