PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Bihar on August 26

Prime Minister will visit Bihar on August 26.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 18:03
Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected districts of Bihar on August 26.

Tweeting about it, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said:

Earlier on August 14, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken stock of flood affected areas in the state and had assured that the relief and food camps were being conducted in the flood-affected areas.

He had also sent chief secretary of disaster management, road construction department, rural works department and all DMs to assess situation in the flood-affected areas.

The flood situation has worsened in Bihar with death toll crossing the 300 mark.

MUST READ
Overflowing rivers from Nepal have played a major spoilsport in four northeastern districts - Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia and Katihar. Supaul, Saharsa, Bagha, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Khagaria, Darbhanga and Madhepura are the other districts which have been affected by floods. 

(With ANI inputs)

