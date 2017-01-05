PM Narendra Modi attends 'Prakash Parv' in Patna, hails Nitish Kumar – Highlights
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 16:27
Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Patna to attend 'Prakash Utsav', marking the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.
The PM offered prayers, served during the "langar", and also issued a postal stamp of the 10th Sikh master.
On the occasion, Modi also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for organising the event, which will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, union ministers, and a large number of Sikhs from India and abroad.
The Takht (religious seat) of the Sri Harmandir Sahib in Patna has got a golden makeover for the occasion.
Here are the key highlights of his address in the Darbar Hall of a makeshift gurdwara in a "tent city", set up in historical Gandhi Maidan:
- Guru Gobind Singhji has inspired mankind 350 years ago, the world should know it.
- Guru Gobind Singhji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideals.
- Nitish Kumar has worked hard, day and night monitoring and personally inspecting preparations for the Prakash Utsav for months. He deserves credit for this mega event.
- Taking an initiative for social change is very difficult, but Nitish Kumar has initiated it by enforcing prohibition. All people including political parties should back him for it.
First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 16:21
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as 44th Chief Justice of India
- DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
- PM Narendra Modi gives apt reply to furious `didi` Mamata Banerjee – Watch video here