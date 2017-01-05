PM Narendra Modi attends 'Prakash Parv' in Patna, hails Nitish Kumar – Highlights

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Patna to attend 'Prakash Utsav', marking the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The PM offered prayers, served during the "langar", and also issued a postal stamp of the 10th Sikh master.

On the occasion, Modi also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for organising the event, which will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, union ministers, and a large number of Sikhs from India and abroad.

The Takht (religious seat) of the Sri Harmandir Sahib in Patna has got a golden makeover for the occasion.

Here are the key highlights of his address in the Darbar Hall of a makeshift gurdwara in a "tent city", set up in historical Gandhi Maidan: