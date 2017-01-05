PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar share bonhomie during 'Prakash Parv' in Patna – Highlights

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Patna to attend 'Prakash Utsav', marking the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The PM offered prayers, served during the "langar", and also issued a postal stamp of the 10th Sikh master.

On the occasion, Modi also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for organising the event, which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, union ministers, and a large number of Sikhs from India and abroad.

The Takht (religious seat) of the Sri Harmandir Sahib in Patna has got a golden makeover for the occasion.

Here are the key highlights of his address in the Darbar Hall of a makeshift gurdwara in a "tent city", set up in historical Gandhi Maidan:

Guru Gobind Singhji has inspired mankind 350 years ago, the world should know it.

Guru Gobind Singhji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideals.

Nitish Kumar has worked hard, day and night monitoring and personally inspecting preparations for the Prakash Utsav for months. He deserves credit for this mega event.

This work (prohibition) would not be a grand success only by efforts of Nitish Kumar or one party. All the political parties, social organisations, and citizens have to participate in it to make it a 'jan-jan ka andolan' (peoples movement).

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that his government would carve out "Guru circuit" connecting important destinations of Sikhs in the state to attract larger footfall of devotees.

Eulogising rich cultural heritage of Bihar, Kumar said that in addition to being the birth place of 10th Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Nanak, Guru Teg Bahadur and others icons of Sikhism had visited the place in the past.

"We will connect all important destinations visited by these icons of Sikhism to form a Guru circuit," he said.

Takht Harmandir Saheb, Guru ka Bagh and Bal Leela Saheb, all in old Patna, Handi Saheb in Danapur, Guru Teg Bahadur gurudwara in Gaighat, Guru Nanak Kund in Rajgir, Gurudwara Pacheesi in Munger and gurudwaras in Ara, Katihar, Gaya, Nawada, Sasaram and Bhagalpur would be connected with each other to form Guru circuit, he said.

