PM Narendra Modi wishes 'friend' Nitish Kumar good health on his 67th birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to wish his good 'friend' and Bihar's 'dynamic' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his 67th birthday.

''Birthday wishes to my friend and Bihar’s dynamic CM Shri @NitishKumar Ji. He has always served our nation with great diligence and his role in transforming Bihar is particularly noteworthy. I pray for Nitish Ji’s long life and good health,'' the PM tweeted.

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) leader, was born on this day in 1951.

Nitish Kumar had parted ways with the BJP-led NDA over its decision to project Modi as its prime ministerial candidate in 2014 General Elections.

Nitish’s Janata Dal-United later joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 to form a government in the state.

However, during that period the two leaders spared no opportunity to attack each other.

Relations between the two top leaders significantly improved after Nitish broke away with the 'Mahagathbandhan' following corruption allegations against former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with PM Modi's BJP.

Kumar, significantly, was the only non-NDA chief minister to support demonetisation.