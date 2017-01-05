'Prakash Parv' celebrations: PM Narendra Modi to share stage with Nitish, Lalu in Patna today
Patna : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday arrive in Patna to participate in the Prakash Parva being organised to commemorate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj.
PM Modi informed that he will be in Patna today through a series of tweets.
Delighted to be a part of #350thPrakashParv celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh ji in Patna today.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2017
Guru Gobind Singh ji was blessed with indomitable courage & tremendous knowledge. His bravery is etched in the heart & mind of every Indian.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2017
Guru Gobind Singh ji's entire life was devoted to serving people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion. #350thPrakashParv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2017
According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will take part in various programmes at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where a makeshift Gurudwara has been set up and Holy Gurugranth Sahib has been installed in view of the celebrations.
He will also release special commemorative stamps on Prakash Parv.
Besides Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal several Union Minsters including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan and other dignitaries will participate the Prakash Parv celebrations.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's assets worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!