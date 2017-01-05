close
'Prakash Parv' celebrations: PM Narendra Modi to share stage with Nitish, Lalu in Patna today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 10:34
Patna : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday arrive in Patna to participate in the Prakash Parva being organised to commemorate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj.

PM Modi informed that he will be in Patna today through a series of tweets.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will take part in various programmes at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where a makeshift Gurudwara has been set up and Holy Gurugranth Sahib has been installed in view of the celebrations.

He will also release special commemorative stamps on Prakash Parv.

Besides Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal several Union Minsters including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan and other dignitaries will participate the Prakash Parv celebrations.

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 09:01

