Rabri Devi prepares for Chhath puja, Tejashwi Yadav shares pics on Twitter

PATNA: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates Chhath puja along with wife Rabri Devi with all enthusiasm.

His son RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and posted pictures of the ongoing celebrations at Lalu's residence.

61-year-old Rabri Devi is suffering from acute diabetic and spine problem. However, her illness is not refraining her to observe the 36-hour fasting. She also offered "arghya" to the setting and rising Sun god as part of the Chhat rituals at the side of a makeshift pond at their 10, Circular Road, sprawling official bungalow.

Earlier, a Twitter war had erupted between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Chhath puja.

It started with a tweet posted by Sushil Kumar Modi targeting former Bihar chief minister and Tejashwi’s mother Rabri Devi.

Chhath Puja has been historically dedicated to Lord Surya and his wife Usha. The devotees thank the lord and his wife for supporting life on earth and seek their protection and blessings. The festival is native to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh and is also celebrated in Nepal.

(With IANS inputs)