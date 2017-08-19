Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) passes resolution to join NDA

Patna: Nitish Kumar-headed Janata Dal (United) on Saturday passed a resolution to join BJP-led NDA.

The resolution was moved by senior party leader KC Tyagi at the national executive committee meeting of the JD(U) at Kumar's official residence. It was approved by all invited members.

"A resolution that the JD-U will join the BJP-led NDA was unanimously approved in the meeting," a senior party leader said.

The national executive gave its consent to the invitation of BJP president Amit Shah to the JD(U) to join the NDA fold, on a day when former party president Sharad Yadav, along with party's Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari, is organising a 'Jan-Adalat Sammelan' here.

Supporters of Sharad Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) staged protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence, where the national executive meet was taking place.

Following the protest security was increased outside CM's residence.

Shah had extended the invitation when Kumar had met him in Delhi recently.

Meanwhile, JD(U)) leader KC Tyagi said that senior leader Sharad Yadav has every right to put forward his points of disagreement with the alliance, but he shouldn't attend RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's programme as it will break their trust.

"Sharad Yadav is invited for the JD(U) national executive meet and he can sort out differences, but he shouldn't attend Lalu Yadav's programme. We will lose our faith in him, if he does so. He is one of the founders of the party, therefore, he can put forward his views in the meeting," Tyagi told media here.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on July 26 snapped ties with the Grand Alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

The JD(U) has 12 members in Parliament, two in the Lok Sabha and 10 in the Rajya Sabha.

Its leader in the Rajya Sabha Sharad Yadav has rebelled against the alliance with the BJP but apparently does not enjoy much support among other party's lawmakers.

Earlier this week, the party suspended its 21 party leaders, including some former minister and former MLAs, for supporting former party chief Sharad Yadav during his three-day visit to the state.

The JD (U) also removed Sharad Yadav -- who opposed the party's decision to ally with the BJP in Bihar -- as their leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced him with RCP Singh.

Yadav has voiced his opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance -- that comprised the JD-U, RJD and the Congress -- and join hands with the BJP to form the government in Bihar.