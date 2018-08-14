RLSP leader Manish Sahani shot dead in Bihar's Vaishali, supporters protest

HAJIPUR: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Manish Sahani was shot dead inside his office premises in the Jandaha area in Bihar's Vaishali district late on Monday.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Sahani was coming out of his chamber at Jandahan block office when unidentified bike-borne assailants fired indiscriminately on him.

The assailants fled from the spot immediately after opening fire at Sahani.

The critically injured Sahni was taken to a nearby primary health centre at Jandahan where doctors referred him to Hajipur, where he died during treatment at a private nursing home.

The incident triggered violent protest by Sahani's supporters outside the Jandaha police station.

However, the protest took a turn for the worse after Sahani's supporters started pelting stones at the police station, forcing the police to open aerial firing.

At least 10 people were reportedly injured in the police firing and were later taken to a nearby hospital.

In the wake of the incident, Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and questioned how the killers fled the spot, despite a police station being in the vicinity.

Expressing his dismay over Sahni's demise, Kushwaha also questioned Nitish's silence in a series of tweets.

Sahani, who was recently elected head of Jandahan block panchayat samiti in Bihar's Vaishali district, was secretary of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Vaishali district.

The deceased was elected as "Pramukh" (head) of Jandahan block panchayat samiti recently, Vaishali District Magistrate Rajiv Roshan confirmed the death.

Considering the situation prevailing in Jandaha, the DM said prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been clamped with immediate effect in the area.