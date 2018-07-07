हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gangrape

School girl gangraped by principal, 2 teachers and 15 students for 7 months in Bihar

The girl alleged that ever since her father went to jail in December 2017, the principal and the teachers of the Deepeshwar Gyan Niketan gangraped her.

School girl gangraped by principal, 2 teachers and 15 students for 7 months in Bihar

CHHAPRA: A school girl in Chhapra in Bihar has alleged that for the past seven months, she was being blackmailed and gang-raped by the principal, two teachers and 15 students. Following her complaint, the Bihar Police on Friday arrested the principal, the teacher and the two students over the allegations.

On the basis of the girl's statement, a case has been registered in Chhapra's Parsagarh.

The girl alleged that ever since her father went to jail in December 2017, the principal and the teachers of the Deepeshwar Gyan Niketan gangraped her. The girl narrated the ordeal to her father when he was released from jail. 

The FIR reportedly states that the girl was first raped by three of her schoolmates in the school's washroom in December 2017. She alleged that the accused filmed the act and used the video to blackmail her. She claimed that they threatened to make the video public if she informed anyone. Police said that the girl went on succumbing to the desires of other boys and teachers who had the video in the fear of the video being made public.

However, a few days later, the accused circulated the video among other schoolmates and the girl was allegedly blackmailed for sex on numerous occasions.

The family has alleged that the police initially refused to lodge the complaint, but conceded after they threatened to take the matter to senior officials.

A medical test of the girl will now be conducted. 

Tags:
GangrapeBiharBihar crimeChhapra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close