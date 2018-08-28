Schoolgirl stripped, groped by 3 men on road in Bihar; video goes viral, 1 arrested

PATNA: In yet another shocking incident from Bihar, a video of a schoolgirl being stripped and groped by a group of men on the road has come to fore.

According to reports, the horrifying incident took place in Bihar's Saharsa in which some unidentified men were caught on camera molesting a schoolgirl on a village road.

The girl could be seen crying for help in the viral video.

Saharsa Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Riwari told ANI, ''One person has been arrested after a video of a school girl being stripped and groped by some men on a road went viral.''

Saharsa: One arrested after a video of a school girl being stripped&groped by 3 men on a road went viral. DSP Prabhakar Riwari says,"It can be seen in the video that a girl & her male friend is being ill-treated by some men. Case filed, victim identified. Probe underway."#Bihar pic.twitter.com/xuYeAIwX48 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

The Saharsa Police swung into action after a policeman received the video on WhatsApp following which an alert was sounded in all district police stations.

A case has been registered in this regard.

The police have also launched a hunt for other accused seen in the video. Efforts are also on to ascertain the identities of all the accused allegedly involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, the victim has been identified and the authorities are extending all possible help to her.

In the horrifying video, the girl is seen riding a bicycle when a group of young men accost her and try to waylay her towards the side of the road. While one in the group tries to save her, the others pound on him. Meanwhile, the other boys grope the schoolgirl, snatch her dupatta when she breaks down.

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government has been facing the Opposition heat over a sudden spurt in crime against girls and women in the state. The Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal had recently set a face-off between the RJD-led Opposition and the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar over the alleged sexual exploitation of 34 minor inmates for several years at the now-blacklisted shelter home.