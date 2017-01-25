Sharad Yadav comes up with another sexist remark, says “honour of vote comes above honour of daughter” - Watch

Patna: In yet another remark insulting women, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday said “beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai (the honour of vote comes above the honour of daughter)”.

"It is very important to educate people in a big way about how the ballot paper works. The honour of being able to cast a vote is a much bigger honour than your daughter's honour," he said while addressing a group of people.

The Rajya Sabha member added: "If a daughter's honour is violated, her neighbourhood and her village lose their honour, but if a vote is sold, it impacts the entire nation. All our dreams for the future evaporate."

This is not the first time Yadav has passed sexist remarks.

In March 2015, Yadav earned the wrath of social media due to his comments on "dark-skinned south Indian women" during a debate on the Insurance Bill.

"South ki mahila jitni khoobsurat hoti hai utna uska body poora dekne mein (hand moving in revolving motions).... Woh nritya jaanti hai (Just as beautiful as South Indian women are, there is something about seeing their entire bodies. They know dancing)," he had said.

The JD(U) leader had later made a sexist remark directly aimed at then Human Resource Development minister Smriti Irani in Parliament.

Meanwhile, here is what Sharad Yadav said yesterday: