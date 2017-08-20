Sharad Yadav embarrassing himself by revolting against NDA merger: JD (U)

Patna: The Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) on Sunday reiterated their warning to rebel senior party leader Sharad Yadavm saying that he will face action if he attends Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's rally.

Speaking to ANI, JD (U) leader Ajay Alok reiterated, "Our general secretary (K.C. Tyagi) has clearly stated that if he (Sharad Yadav) attends Lalu's rally, then he should be ready to face serious consequences."

He also came down heavily on Sharad Yadav for his revolt against merging with the NDA, saying he is making "fun of himself" by making such statements.

"Why he never raised an objection when the party was separating from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2013. Sharad Sharad ji is saying that he was against joining NDA is 2013. He was the general secretary then. So somewhere is making fun of himself by making such statements," he added.

He further said, "The meeting took place and it was decided that JD-U will become part of NDA. And it is for the PM to decide and his prerogative whether to make JD-U a part of cabinet or not. If he wants that then we will be very happy about it."

JD (U) leader KC Tyagi had earlier said that the party has not acted against Yadav for his "anti-party activities" because of his seniority and long association with the party.

"If he attends RJD chief Lalu Prasad's rally here on August 27, he will cross the Lakshman Rekha," he said, and hinted at action against him.

Sharad Yadav was sacked as JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha leader when he made his chagrin against Nitish Kumar snapping ties with the Lalu Yadav-led RJD and forging an alliance with the BJP, to form the next government in Bihar, quite evident.

Yadav also asserted that Nitish's flip-flop, as far as his views on the BJP were concerned, was an insult to the 2015 mandate of the people given to the "Mahagathbandhan" and that he was still a part of the grand alliance in the state.

In the aftermath, the Nitish-led JD(U) even suspended 21 party leaders for participating in Yadav's recent three-day Jan Samwad Yatra, wherein he interacted with the people of the state, indicative of a widening rift in the party

Lalu Yadav had also come out in support of Sharad Yadav, leading up to the Nitish faction, reportedly, warning the latter that if he attended the August 27 "Desh Bachao, BJP Bhagao" rally of the former, he would be sacked from the party.

However, the Congress said politicos who are thinking of taking action against Yadav should introspect. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Yadav stood by his beliefs and principles where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar got buoyed by power.

"Sharad Yadav was one of the founding members of JD(U). Sharad Yadav has let go power and is standing by his beliefs and principles. Those who are attacking Sharad Yadav should introspect," said Surjewala. (ANI)