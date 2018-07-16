हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Special status' for Bihar has all party support: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The 'special category status' for Bihar has been supported by all parties, claimed Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Monday.

PATNA: The 'special category status' for Bihar has been supported by all parties, claimed Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Monday.

“All parties in the state have supported the demand for special status for Bihar. We will keep forward our demand as we have our own logic in demanding special status,” said Kumar.

Putting an end to all speculations, the Janata Dal-United said last week said that it will not part ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will remain a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

The BJP-JD(U) coalition will continue, however the seat sharing arrangement among NDA partners in the state could be a challenge in future.

"It was a good meeting between the two top leaders and we are happy about it. But, seat sharing is a long process and no one party can arrive at a decision on its own. A decision could be taken only after talks between leaders of all the constituents in a congenial atmosphere," JD(U) General Secretary K C Tyagi told PTI.

 

With agency inputs

