Sushil Modi

Srijan scam case: IT raid on Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi's sister's home in Patna

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's sister Rekha's home in Patna on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore Srijan scam.

PATNA: The Income Tax Department conducted raids at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's sister Rekha's home in Patna on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore Srijan scam.

The police team is also present on spot, reported ANI.

The scam relates to the fraudulent transfer of government money into the account of a 'Srijan' over a period of time. 

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier gave bank statement of Srijan as proof in support of his claim. He had claimed that ''Sushil Modi’s sister Rekha and niece Urvashi received crores of Rupees from the Srijan Scam.'' 

In July, Yadav said that state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Modi were direct beneficiaries in the multi-crore Srijan scam.

Nitish Kumar was the first to bring the scam into the public domain on August 9 last year.

