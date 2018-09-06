हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srijan Scam

Srijan scam: I-T raids residence of Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi's cousin, triggers call for resignation

Srijan scam is being currently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Srijan scam: I-T raids residence of Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi&#039;s cousin, triggers call for resignation

PATNA: The officials of the Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi's cousin in connection with the multi-crore Srijan scam, which is being probed by the CBI. 

The sleuths were accompanied by police personnel during the raid at Rekha Modi's SP Verma road residence in the afternoon.

According to sources, raids were also conducted at some places in Bhagalpur, where crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from the treasury and transferred to the account of Srijan NGO, the sources said.

The scam is being currently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Main opposition parties in Bihar including RJD and Congress have been long alleging that Rekha Modi, a social activist, was involved in the multi-crore Srijan scam.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra and RJD MLA Bhai Virendra have termed the -IT raids as 'delayed' and demanded that the deputy chief minister should immediately resign from his post.

Their argue that Sushil Modi himself is in the habit of demanding resignations whenever the name of someone even remotely related to a political opponent crops up in a scandal. 

Tags:
Srijan ScamSrijan NGOCBIIncome Tax raidsSushil Kumar ModiRekha ModiBihar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close