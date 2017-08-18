Station House Officer among two held on graft charge in Bihar

Patna: The Vigilance department on Friday arrested a Station House Officer (SHO) and a revenue department employee on graft charge from Kaimur and Bhojpur districts respectively.

Acting on a complaint, a Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) team under the DSP Munna Prasad laid a trap and nabbed Kudhni police station's SHO Devkant Singh from his chamber as soon as he took Rs 50,000 as bribe from one Satyendra Kumar Rai, a native of Dumduma village, a government release said.

The tainted SHO had demanded bribe to help the complainant in connection with an FIR lodged at Kudhni police station, it said.

In a related development in Bhojpur district, a revenue employee Ramlayak Singh was arrested by another VIB team led by the DSP Ajit Kumar Singh from his office for taking Rs 6000 as bribe from one Aftab Alam, the release said.

The revenue employee, posted at Jagdishpur Nagar Panchayat, had demanded bribe for the above mentioned amount for mutation of a land, it said.

Both the SHO and the revenue department employee were being brought to the state capital for interrogation before production in a designated vigilance court for judicial remand.

The Vigilance Department has laid 52 traps and arrested 55 government servants on corruption charges thus far this year.