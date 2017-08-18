close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Station House Officer among two held on graft charge in Bihar

Both the SHO and the revenue department employee were being brought to the state capital for interrogation before production in a designated vigilance court for judicial remand.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 18:19
Station House Officer among two held on graft charge in Bihar
Representational image

Patna: The Vigilance department on Friday arrested a Station House Officer (SHO) and a revenue department employee on graft charge from Kaimur and Bhojpur districts respectively.

Acting on a complaint, a Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) team under the DSP Munna Prasad laid a trap and nabbed Kudhni police station's SHO Devkant Singh from his chamber as soon as he took Rs 50,000 as bribe from one Satyendra Kumar Rai, a native of Dumduma village, a government release said.

The tainted SHO had demanded bribe to help the complainant in connection with an FIR lodged at Kudhni police station, it said.

In a related development in Bhojpur district, a revenue employee Ramlayak Singh was arrested by another VIB team led by the DSP Ajit Kumar Singh from his office for taking Rs 6000 as bribe from one Aftab Alam, the release said.

The revenue employee, posted at Jagdishpur Nagar Panchayat, had demanded bribe for the above mentioned amount for mutation of a land, it said.

Both the SHO and the revenue department employee were being brought to the state capital for interrogation before production in a designated vigilance court for judicial remand.

The Vigilance Department has laid 52 traps and arrested 55 government servants on corruption charges thus far this year.

TAGS

BiharVigilance Investigation BureauStation House OfficerGraftbribecorruption

From Zee News

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook
Internet & Social Media

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh

Five suspended in UP for seeking bribe for farm loan waiver

Asia

Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakist...

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governments, says they are responsible for BRD hospital tragedy
India

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governme...

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxygen
India

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxyge...

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy of untrained doctors at BRD hospital, says Central team
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy o...

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine villages, militants suspected to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine v...

WorldAsia

Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Fiji: US monitor

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video