Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap says will file FIR against Nitish 'chacha' for hacking Facebook account

Tej Pratap's profile hacking allegations came after a post on his Facebook page targeted his mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.

Patna: Hours after alleging that his Facebook profile was hacked by members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) leader and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said that he would file an FIR against Nitish 'chacha'.

Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the 29-year-old RJD leader put up a message at his mother Rabri Devi's residence saying - 'No Entry Nitish Chacha'. "My Facebook account was hacked by BJP-RSS. Because of my increasing popularity, Nitish Chacha and Sushil Modi Chacha got my social media profiles hacked, will file an FIR," Tej Pratap told news agency ANI.

Tej Pratap's allegations of hacking his profile came after a post on his Facebook page targeted his mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi. Asserting that there were no differences within the family, the Yadav scion had said, "There is no difference within the family, we stand united. We will defeat BJP-RSS in 2019 elections. My Facebook account has been hacked. BJP-RSS is doing this."

On Monday, the young RJD leader had taken to Facebook to issue a statement. He said, "Doston, aaj phir chacha ne BJP ke saath milkar hamein todne ka koshish kiya. Aaj shaam mere Facebook ID ko hack kar liya gaya aur ek post karke hamare parivar ko todne ka prayas kiya gaya. Sunn lo janadesh ke dakaito mera parivar meri jaan hai, mera bhai mera baaju hai, kaleja ka tukda hai mera bhai (Friends, today again uncle - Nitish Kumar - along with BJP tried to break us. Today evening my Facebook ID was hacked and one post was done in an attempt to break our family. Listen looters of mandate, my family is my life, my brother is my strength, a piece of my heart).

The post targetting Rabri Devi was shared earlier on Monday but was deleted soon after being posted. In the post, it was written that Rabri Devi had not been paying any heed to issues raised by Tej Pratap Yadav and therefore, he was compelled to quit politics.

Last month, the RJD leader had tweeted hinting at his possible retirement from politics. In a tweet, he referred to epic tale of 'Mahabharata' and mentioned that he wishes to quit and hand over the throne to Arjun (Tejashwi Yadav) and go on a leave. Tej Pratap, in his tweet, had accused some members of his party of trying to create a feud between the two brothers.

Speaking on rift row rumours with younger brother, Tej Pratap had, however, denied the family infighting and claimed the rumours to be false.

