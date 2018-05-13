Tej Pratap ties knot with Aishwarya Rai, Nitish Kumar attends wedding

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday attended the big fat wedding of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap and RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Yadav's daughter Aishwarya Rai. Along with a galaxy of VIPs, the Chief Minister was there to bless the couple.

Nitish Kumar, who has strained relations with the RJD chief's family ever since walked away from the Grand Alliance and returned to the BJP-led NDA, was greeted with loud cheers from the gathering.

He exchanged pleasantries with Lalu Prasad and later sat on the dais flanked by the RJD chief and Rabri Devi.

Prasad's younger son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, greeted Kumar.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had last year walked out of the grand alliance with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

On 26 July 2018, Nitish Kumar had resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar following a meeting of Janta Dal (United) legislature party. While addressing the press, Nitish had said he was not able to work under the grand alliance due to the ideological rift.

Lalu, however, had retaliated to the claims made by Nitish, accusing him of colluding with the BJP and RSS. The RJD patriarch had made startling allegations against Nitish, claiming that BJP is coercing the JD(U) chief to act in their favour, by threatening him with the murder charges levelled against him.

(With inputs from PTI)