Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai wedding: Guest list has many politicians including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav will be getting married to senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai in a grand ceremony on Saturday. Several politicians are likely to be present for the ceremony in Patna on Saturday.

The guest list includes Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Praful Patel Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.

RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav had on Friday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be present for the ceremony. "How can 'chacha' (uncle) skip the wedding of 'bhatija' (nephew)," he had said. Fierce political rivalry spanning over decades notwithstanding, Kumar and Prasad have been close friends since the 1970s, when they had started off as student leaders and were active participants in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

Lalu's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti had said the invitation had been sent out even to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We would like them all to bless the young couple if their busy schedule permits them to do so," Bharti had said.

A day before the D-day, traditional Bihari wedding rituals like 'Haldi' and 'Matkor' were performed at the houses of the couple on Friday. Several renditions of folk tunes on shehnai and other musical instruments were also heard at the houses.

The bungalows of the two RJD leaders are barely a few hundred metres apart. Both the bungalows have been decorated with flowers, green chillies and lemons have also been tied at several points to ward off evil eye.