Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai's lavish mehendi ceremony: Groom shines in yellow, bride gushes in green | In Pics

PATNA: Wedding ceremonies of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai are in full swing. On Wednesday night, a lavish mehendi ceremony hosted by the bride's family in Patna. The couple will tie the knot on May 12. Aishwarya donned a beautiful green lehenga with golden embroidery patchwork, while Tej Pratap looked dashing in a yellow bandhi and white kurta.

Tej Pratap, along with his entire family, reached the venue on Wednesday night for the lavish mehendi hosted by the bride's family. Special arrangements were made for evening sangeet mehfil (musical get-together). The couple sat on different elevated platforms as ceremonial rituals were being performed.

Aishwarya's parents – senior RJD leader and former minister Chandrika Rai and his wife Poornima Rai – welcomed guests at 5, Circular Road in Patna.

Former Chief Minister and Lalu's wife Rabri Devi was seen enjoying the event with younger son and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalu's eldest daughter Misa Bharati was accompanied with her husband and kids. Tej Pratap's other sisters were also seen participating in the lavish function.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya got engaged in a ceremony at Hotel Maurya in Patna on April 18. See pictures here