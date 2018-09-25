हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav attacks Sushil Modi over 'keep off crime during pitra-paksh' remark, says 'mahaatankraj' in Bihar

Tejashwi has attacked the JDU-BJP govt over rising crime in Bihar

PATNA: Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday made a scathing attack on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for urging criminals to keep off crime during `pitri-paksh` when Hindus pay homage to ancestors through food offerings in Gaya.

The RJD leader took to Twitter and tweeted, ''Sushil Modi is shamelessly begging before criminals not to commit any crime in the next 15 days. Does he mean that later in the festive season they are free to do whatever they would like to do?" 

Commenting on the declining law and order situation in Bihar, Tejashwi said, ''There is a 'mahaatankraj' (a state of terror) in Bihar and, instead of doing something, the Deputy CM is surrendering before the criminals.''

The young RJD leader also shared the viral video of Sushil Modi appealing to criminals to keep off crime during the next 15 days.  

Mocking the Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi, Tejashwi said, ''Today criminals have more AK-47 assault rifles than the police in Bihar.'' 

The sharp reactions from former Bihar deputy chief minister came two days after a video of Sushil Modi appealing to criminals to spare the 'pitri-paksh' period from crime came to fore.

"Other days, you (criminals) do something or the other, but keep away from such activity during the holy period," Modi said. 

It may be recalled that the former Mayor of Muzaffarpur and his driver were shot dead by assailants using AK-47 recently, which prompted the RJD to launch a scathing attack on the state government over rising lawlessness in the state.

''AK-47 has become a weapon of choice for criminals in Bihar,'' Tejashwi had said.

