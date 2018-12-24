Tejashwi Yadav leads candle march in Patna, attacks Nitish Kumar govt over declining law and order in Bihar

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav lead a candle march against the declining law and order situation in Bihar.

The march was organised to protest the killing of a killing of a young businessman on Thursday.

He was joined by hundreds of businessmen and traders during the candle march in Bihar's capital demanding justice for the murdered young businessman.

Tejashwi Yadav also took to Twitter and shared pictures of the candle march held on the streets of Patna.

In a tweet, Tejashwi said, ''the law and order machinery has totally collapsed in Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Sushil Kumar have surrendered before the criminals and anti-social elements. But, the RJD is with the traders and businessmen, who are in a panic due to rising lawlessness in Bihar.''

व्यवसायी गुंजन खेमका की हत्या और बिहार में बढ़ते अपराध के विरोध में आज शाम पटना में विभिन्न सामाजिक, व्यावसायिक और औधोगिक संगठनों द्वारा आयोजित कैंडल मार्च में भाग लेकर शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कैंडल मार्च पटना के जेपी गोलंबर से डाकबंगला चौराहे तक निकाला गया। pic.twitter.com/bUg7wB25Yc — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) 24 December 2018

Protesting businessmen and traders shouted slogans and demanded immediate arrest of criminals behind the killing.

Gunjan Khemka, an industrialist, was shot dead last Thursday in Hajipur in Vaishali district, leading to panic among businessmen and traders of the area.

Khemka, son of Patna's well-known businessman Gopal Khemka, was targeted on way to his factory in Hajipur, about 30km from Patna.

Police are yet to make any breakthrough.

Twenty-four hours after Khemka's killing, four businessmen, including a construction firm owner, were shot dead in the state.

Bihar's main opposition parties - Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress - have criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the rapid rise in crime and collapse of law and order in the state.

Besides Tejashwi Yadav, senior Congress leader Tarique Anwar and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha have questioned Nitish Kumar's claims on improvement in law and order in the state.