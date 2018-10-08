हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav questions Nitish 'Kursi' Kumar's silence over Supaul schoolgirls assualt

A day after the horrific Supaul incident where at least 30 minor school girls were assaulted by a mob including villagers for resisting sexual harrasment, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence.

PATNA: A day after the horrific Supaul incident where at least 30 minor school girls were assaulted by a mob including villagers for resisting sexual harrasment, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence.

“70 girls of Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in #Supaul get brutally assaulted by 150 hoodlums in their hostel rooms! 36 get hospitalized! CM Kursi Kumar maintains cunning silence over the matter as he did on the repeated rapes of over 40 helpless inmates of Muzaffarpur BalikaGrih!” tweeted Yadav.

The Supreme Court also expressed concern over the increasing reports of assaults against sexual assault in the Supaul and Muzaffarnagar shelter home case.

“All these newspaper reports are not good. Skeleton of girls found. 34 girls beaten up because they wanted to protect themselves from molestation. How could you treat children like this? These kinds of problems are arising day in and day out,” said the Supreme Court.

At least 30 minor girls Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Darpakha village in Supaul under Triveniganj police station of the district were assaulted by a mob after they protested against lewd comments on a wall allegedly written by boys of a neighbouring school. Nine persons, including a minor and a woman, have now been arrested in connection with this.

In the Muzaffarnagar shelter home case, over 40 minor girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused over a period of time. One was allegedly killed and later buried to hush up the murder.

The incident came to light after a report from Tata Institute of Social Sciences alleged sexual abuse of about 34 girls at the shelter home following which an FIR was subsequently registered by the Bihar social welfare department and 10 people, including Thakur, were arrested. Following a huge outcry, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Last week, the CBI found human a skeleton at a cremation ground in district`s Sikandarpur area.

