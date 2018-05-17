Tejashwi Yadav says RJD single largest in Bihar, to stake claim to form government

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that he would meet Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik and ask him to dissolve the Assembly and give his party the chance to form the government, on the lines of what was happening in Karnataka, as it was the single largest party in the state.

"If the single largest party is being invited in spite of INC and JD(S) alliance having more numbers than required then we demand President to dismiss Bihar government through Governor and invite the single largest party of to form the government as BJP is in Bihar government due to a post-poll alliance," he said.

Tejashwi also said, "I will meet honourable Governor of Bihar along with MLAs as we are the single largest party of Bihar. We will also hold a one-day dharna tomorrow (Friday) to protest the murder of democracy in Karnataka."

If single largest party is being invited inspite of INC & JDS alliance having more numbers than required then we demand Hon. President to dismiss Bihar govt thru Governor & invite single largest party of Bihar to form govt as BJP is in Bihar govt due to post poll alliance. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 16, 2018

यानि अब बीजेपी मानती है कि उसने बिहार में नीतीश जी के साथ Post Poll Alliance कर सामूहिक रूप से जनादेश का चीरहरण किया था। आप दोनों जगह ठीक नहीं हो सकते। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 16, 2018

अगर बिहार में Post Poll Alliance को राज्यपाल द्वारा निमंत्रण देकर सरकार बनाई जा सकती है तो कर्नाटक में क्या दिक़्क़त है? अन्यथा बिहार में भी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी को सरकार बनाने का निमंत्रण देना चाहिए। चित भी इनकी पट भी इनकी... — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 16, 2018

कर्नाटक में लोकतंत्र की हत्या के विरोध में कल पटना में राजद का एक दिवसीय धरना होगा। हम राज्यपाल महोदय से माँग करते है कि वो वर्तमान बिहार सरकार को भंग कर कर्नाटक की तर्ज़ पर राज्य की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी राजद को सरकार बनाने का मौका दें। मैं भाजपा के तर्क पर यह दावा ठोंक रहा हूँ। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 17, 2018

I will meet Honourable Governor of Bihar along with MLAs as we are single largest party of Bihar. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 17, 2018

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Lalu Prasad's RJD had joined hands, along with the Congress, to form a grand alliance to fight the Bihar Assembly elections. The combine had defeated the BJP emphatically in the polls. However, the JD(U), which had snapped ties with the BJP in July 2013, returned to the NDA fold in July 2017, after cutting ties with the RJD.

Tejashwi had also said on Wednesday, "Is it not a fact that the mandate was against the BJP in Bihar in 2015? But the BJP with the help of Nitish Kumar became the ruling party last year. And it is today giving sermons on moral and ethical values in a democracy."

He had added that Lalu Prasad`s formula of a "Mahagatbandhan" (Grand Alliance) at the national level was the only way to defeat the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "A Grand Alliance at the national level is the best option to defeat the BJP. The Grand Alliance should be on the lines of Laluji`s formula to unite all non-BJP parties by the formation of a Mahagatbandhan the like of which defeated the BJP in Bihar. The Congress-led UPA has to adopt Laluji`s formula," the former Bihar deputy CM had said.

Meanwhile, BS Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for the third time amid protests by the JD(S)-Congress combine whose MLAs hunkered down in resorts and hotels following alleged attempts at poaching by the BJP. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala, who invited him to form the government on Wednesday despite the BJP falling short of a majority.

The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman took the oath alone after the newly formed JD(S)- Congress alliance knocked the door of the Supreme Court to stall government formation. Though the court did not stay the swearing-in, it kept the sword of Damocles hanging over him, making it clear that his stay at the helm of the state's affairs will be subject to the outcome of the case.