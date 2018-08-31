हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aasra shelter home

Two inmates from Aasra Shelter Home in Bihar go missing, search on

The two women went missing from the shelter home despite tight security arrangement.

PATNA: While the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of 35 inmates of a shelter home in Bihar's Muzzafarpur is underway, two women from another shelter home in Rajeev Nagar have gone missing.

According to reports, the two woman inmates - Mira Kumari (30) and Anita Kumar (35) – went missing from 'Aasra Shelter Home' since Wednesday night."

Confirming the development, the police said that the two women went missing from the shelter home despite tight security arrangement.

The police, which is clueless about the two women, is conducting raids at various places in order to trace them.

The shelter home came into news earlier this month when two girls staying there were brought dead to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). 

The Bihar Police had detained the shelter home's secretary and treasurer in connection with the two deaths and sent them to three-day police custody.

The news of two women missing from the shelter home has turned the spotlight once again to the growing cases of atrocities at shelter homes across the country.

It may be recalled that the shocking case of alleged sexual abuse and ill-treatment of 35 inmates of a shelter home in Muzzafarpur had triggered a political storm in Bihar.

Besides Bihar, similar cases were recently reported from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. 

In the aftermath of the Muzzafarpur sex scandal, shelter homes across the country are under scanner and the calls for a strict audit of these shelter homes have become louder.     

Aasra shelter homeBiharMuzzafarpur shelter home sex scandalBihar Police

