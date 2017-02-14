close
WATCH: Bajrang Dal members thrash couples in protest against Valentine's Day

Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 18:33
Muzaffarpur: Several Bajrang Dal members on Tuesday brutally thrashed some couples in Bihar's Muzaffarpur in a protest against Valentine's Day.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 18:33

