WATCH: Bajrang Dal members thrash couples in protest against Valentine's Day
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 18:33
Muzaffarpur: Several Bajrang Dal members on Tuesday brutally thrashed some couples in Bihar's Muzaffarpur in a protest against Valentine's Day.
Here is the video:-
#WATCH Bajrang Dal activists thrash couples in Bihar's Muzaffarpur in a protest against Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/XiXkn7iUFd
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 18:33
