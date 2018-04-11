Were 8.50 lakh toilets built in a week in Bihar? Tejashwi Yadav questions PM Modi's 'false' claim

PATNA: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that over 8.5 lakh toilets were constructed in Bihar in a week, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the claim calling it a big 'goof-up'. In a tweet on Tuesday, Tejashwi asked if it is even possible to build 5059 toilets every hour in Bihar.

He tweeted: "PM claimed 8.50 Lacs toilets made just in a week in Bihar.

1 week= 7 Days

1 Day= 24 Hrs

7 Days= 168 Hrs

1 Hour= 60 Mins

So

850000%168=5059 Toilets per Hr

5059/60 = 84.31 Toilets per min

Such a big goof-up from PM Sahab. I believe even CM Bihar won’t agree on such false claims."

PM claimed 8.50 Lacs toilets made just in a week in Bihar. 1 week= 7 Days

1 Day= 24 Hrs

7 Days= 168 Hrs

1 Hour= 60 Mins So 850000%168=5059 Toilets per Hr

5059/60 = 84.31 Toilets per min Such a big goof-up from PM Sahab. I believe even CM Bihar won’t agree on such false claims — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018

His rebuttal comes after PM Modi congratulated the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar for leading the Swachh Bharat mission in India. "In the past one week, over 8.5 lakh toilets have been constructed in Bihar and that is not an easy task to do. I congratulate Nitish Kumar government and all 'swachhagrahis' for their effort," Modi said while addressing around 20,000 'swachhagrahis' (volunteers of cleanliness movement) at the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations.

He said that the Bihar government had in April 2017 launched year-long celebrations to mark the centenary of Champaran Satyagraha movement of Mahatma Gandhi.

"I am proud of the fact that Bihar has shown its leadership abilities in this journey from Satyagraha to Swachhgraha," Modi said.

The PM also said that eleven projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore have been sanctioned in Bihar to stop the flow of dirty and untreated water from homes and factories to the Ganga.

The development word undertaken in Bihar under Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi's leadership has boosted the morale of the people, the PM said. "I salute the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi present inside every individual. Those who say that history does not repeat itself, should come here and take a look at the mass movement," he added.