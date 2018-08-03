'Why is Nitish Kumar running and hiding?' Tejashwi Yadav's stinger on Muzaffarpur sexual abuse scandal

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is all set to lead a massive demonstration in the national capital on August 4 over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape scandal, has written a scathing open letter on the issue in which he has questioned the Bihar government's inaction over the same.
Through his open letter, Tejashwi has made a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his ''criminal silence'' over the rape of 34 girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home.
My open letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his criminal silence on one of the world’s most horrifying Institutional mass rape case. Why CM running & hiding? pic.twitter.com/va77Xb0DJq
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 3, 2018
In his letter, Tejashwi also charged the Janata Dal-United government of trying to cover the matter up.
While claiming that his letter is non-political, the former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar termed the incident the “most horrifying Institutional mass rape case”.
“Before a politician, I am the brother of seven sisters, the son of a mother and uncle to many nieces,” Tejashwi wrote, underlining his concern for the girls who were allegedly raped inside the shelter home run by the Bihar government.
“The government slept while they were being raped every night,” Tejashwi wrote, stating that the plight of the orphan girls was ignored because they are “nobody’s vote-bank”.
मैं दुःखी हूँ क्योंकि जिनकी खिलौनों से खेलने की उम्र थी वो खिलौना बन गईं। चलो मान भी लें कि वो बेटियाँ थीं, पर वो हमारी बेटी थोड़ी ना थी, अनाथ थी,बेसहरा थी,अभागी थी,मजबूर थी, वो जो भी थी पर हमारी लाड़ली थोड़ी ना थी। हम क्यूँ बोलें? वो हमारी कुछ नहीं लगती थीं।#MuzaffarpurMassRape pic.twitter.com/H8RJZFx5WJ
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 3, 2018
The younger son of veteran Bihar politician stated that the opposition parties will continue to raise the issue till all the culprits are put behind the bar.
“The opposition in Bihar is alive and it will, with full strength, stand beside these helpless daughters and will remain by their side till they get justice,” he said.
वो अनाथ लड़कियाँ किसी का वोटबैंक नहीं है इसलिए हमें क्या लेना देना? उनसे हमारा कोई रिश्ता थोड़े ना था।
वह लुटती रहीं, पिटती रहीं, शर्मसार होती रहीं, बेइज्जत होती रहीं, रोती रहीं, कराहती रहीं, चीख़ती रहीं, मरती रहीं और नीतीश कुमार जी गहरी नींद सोते रहे। #MuzaffarpurMassRape pic.twitter.com/AHUETIuNMf
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 3, 2018
Accusing Nitish Kumar of maintaining a “criminal silence”, Tejashwi said, “Your role as the Chief Minister is doubtful. You must open your mouth for the daughters of Bihar. Assure them of safety and dignity. You cannot play mute. If you cannot handle the state, resign. If there is humanity left in you, speak.”
Interestingly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed remorse over the sexual abuse of girls at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur and asserted that he would ensure the rule of law prevailed in the state.
Breaking his silence over the sordid episode, the JDU leader said those guilty of transgressions would not be spared.
He was addressing a function organised here to launch the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana', a scheme for the welfare of girls.
''I am anguished over the shameful incident that has taken place at Muzaffarpur. I am suffering from pangs of guilt. What types of perverts inhabit our society... All the people of Bihar feel a sense of shame over such a horrific incident,'' Kumar said.
The CBI is investigating the matter. I have also asked the advocate general to request the Patna High Court for monitoring the case so that the probe remains transparent and none of the guilty is spared, he said.
The Muzaffarpur shelter home incident had come to light in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
An FIR was lodged by the state social welfare department in June, which led to the arrest of 10 people.
Medical reports have confirmed sexual abuse of more than 30 girls formerly lodged at the shelter home, which has since been sealed. The case was handed over to the CBI last week.
(With Agency Inputs)