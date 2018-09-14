हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Vilas Paswan

Will fight against dad if Lalu chacha gives ticket: Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter Asha Paswan on Thursday announced her intention to fight polls against her father, if given an RJD ticket. 

PATNA: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter Asha Paswan on Thursday announced her intention to fight polls against her father, if given an RJD ticket. 

“At home, people only listen to Chirag (Paswan's older son). I wasn't given any importance,” said Asha.

“I will contest elections if Lalu chacha gives me ticket. Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are like my young brothers,” she added.

Asha will contest from Hajipur parliamentary constituency against him if she gets the RJD ticket, said sources. 

On Wednesday, Asha's husband and Dalit leader Anil Kumar Sadhu said he'd contest against his wife's family if RJD gives a ticket.

“If RJD will give tickets to me and my wife (Asha Paswan) we'll definitely fight against the Paswans,” said Sadhu.

“They have not only insulted me, they have even insulted the STs/SCs. Dalits are not their bonded labourers,” added the Dalit leader.

Earlier this year, Sandhu quit Lok Janshakti Party and joined Opposition RJD.

Directly attacking his father-in-law and LJP chief Paswan, Sadhu claimed that he compromised with the party's principles and policies and surrendered to the RSS for personal gains. 

The LJP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sadhu unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls.

Ram Vilas PaswanAsha PaswanLJPRJDLalu Yadav

