Woman school owner assaulted in Bihar for refusing to pay extortion money

Patna: A woman on Sunday was assaulted by a group of unidentified goons after she allegedly refused to pay extortion money to them. The woman runs a private school in Bihar's Saharsa.

According to news agency ANI, four goons, in a video, were seen suddenly running towards the woman and then one of them pushing her to the ground.

In the clip, the victim was also seen requesting the attackers to spare her but they were in no mood to stop the assault, ANI reported.

Moments later, one of the attackers rushed towards the main gate of the school with a gun in his hand and fired a few shots before fleeing the spot. Some of the attackers fled on a motorcycle.

A probe into the incident has been initiated, said police. Efforts are on to nab the accused, they added.

(With inputs from ANI)