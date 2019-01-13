हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Woman school owner assaulted in Bihar for refusing to pay extortion money

A probe into the incident has been initiated, said police. Efforts are on to nab the accused, they added.

Woman school owner assaulted in Bihar for refusing to pay extortion money
ANI photo

Patna: A woman on Sunday was assaulted by a group of unidentified goons after she allegedly refused to pay extortion money to them. The woman runs a private school in Bihar's Saharsa.

According to news agency ANI, four goons, in a video, were seen suddenly running towards the woman and then one of them pushing her to the ground.

In the clip, the victim was also seen requesting the attackers to spare her but they were in no mood to stop the assault, ANI reported.

Moments later, one of the attackers rushed towards the main gate of the school with a gun in his hand and fired a few shots before fleeing the spot. Some of the attackers fled on a motorcycle.

A probe into the incident has been initiated, said police. Efforts are on to nab the accused, they added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
BiharSaharsa

Must Watch