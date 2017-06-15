Yogi Adityanath to visit Bihar today, faces Nitish Kumar's challenge on implementing liquor ban in UP, women's reservation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Bihar on Thursday to showcase the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past three years.

CM Yogi Adityanath will be accompanied by his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti among other prominent leaders and MPs during his visit to Bihar today.

The visit is part of BJP's massive campaign to highlight Narendra Modi government's achievements in the past three years.

However, as Yogi Adityanath readies for his visit to Bihar, state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a asked him ''not to come empty-handed."

Throwing a chaallenge to his UP counterpart, Nitish said, ''Just like Bihar, Yogi Adityanath should first implement liquor ban and 50 percent reservation for women in local bodies.''

"You (Adityanath) should take cue from us and implement liqour ban and 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies," Kumar said at a public meeting after laying foundations of development projects worth Rs. 300 crore in Darbhanga, about 125 km from state capital Patna.

Taking a dig at the much-hyped Darbhanga visit of Yogi Adityanath, Mr Kumar said, "He must be coming empty handed whereas I am here to launch various development schemes."

Kumar also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling various promises made to Bihar during the 2014 general elections and assembly polls in the state the next year.

"We implement whatever works we promise, but others forget about it," he said.

Kumar also took a jibe at cow vigilantes and said they should learn to take care of stray bovines before taking law into their own hands to deal with those involved in trade of animals.

He claimed that the liquor ban has become a runaway success in Bihar and asked BJP-ruled states to follow suit.

Kumar said that his government will launch a total de-addiction drive as follow up action after the success of liquor ban in the state.