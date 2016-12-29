8 fun facts of New Year
WeTheVoice | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 16:58
Without more ado, let's start with the fun facts of New Year which can make your jaws drop!
- According to statisticbrain.com only 8% people follow their new year resolutions through out the year.
- Longplayer is a song which is being played from midnight of 31st of December 1999 and will keep on playing until the last day of 2999.
- Statistics of National Insurance Crime Bureau says that more vehicles are stolen on New Year's eve than on any other day.
- Ethiopia has 13 months in it's calender which celebrates new year on September 11 and is currently in 2009.
- The largest firework in the world is displayed by Reykjavik, Iceland.
- The tradition to make New Year resolutions has come from Babylonians (94 Kms south west from Baghdad) which was the most famous city from ancient Mesopotamia.
- Fireworks also noise making in a way has been adopted from ancient time when noise and fire was used to banish evil and bring good luck.
- Germany, France, Italy and Austria has named New Year's Eve as “Silvester” to honour Pope Sylvester I as he died on December 31st.
First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 15:16
comments powered by Disqus
- Gauging the public pulse after 50 days of demonetisation
- ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager on charges of money laundering
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora
- US President Barack Obama pays tribute to martyrs of Pearl Harbour
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory
- Head constable shames Delhi Police; caught on camera ‘helping’ thieves, suspended - WATCH Video
- Kanpur train accident: Events as they unfolded