8 fun facts of New Year

Without more ado, let's start with the fun facts of New Year which can make your jaws drop!

According to statisticbrain.com only 8% people follow their new year resolutions through out the year.

Longplayer is a song which is being played from midnight of 31st of December 1999 and will keep on playing until the last day of 2999.

Statistics of National Insurance Crime Bureau says that more vehicles are stolen on New Year's eve than on any other day.

Ethiopia has 13 months in it's calender which celebrates new year on September 11 and is currently in 2009.

The largest firework in the world is displayed by Reykjavik, Iceland.

The tradition to make New Year resolutions has come from Babylonians (94 Kms south west from Baghdad) which was the most famous city from ancient Mesopotamia.

Fireworks also noise making in a way has been adopted from ancient time when noise and fire was used to banish evil and bring good luck.

Germany, France, Italy and Austria has named New Year's Eve as “Silvester” to honour Pope Sylvester I as he died on December 31st.