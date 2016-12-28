Astro Predictions: What does Year 2017 hold for you

Astrologer Sundeep Koachar has predicted the following for year 2017.

Aries

You’re the star. Keep transforming

This year is year of change for you and you should focus on altering yourself with your positive energy. Approach positively for all the events that will come your way this year.

People in work can see a change in the roles and responsibilities during the first half of the year. For people in business, you should transform yourself if need arises as positive events can happen after August. Be wary of competition and your opponents be at work or in business and take decisions after much deliberations and consultations.

Love your loved ones and show them what an amazing person you are with your charm and dynamism. For people in love, there is possibility of wedding bells coming your way. It is good time to rein in spending and start planning on finances to manage expenditures as you may enter new phase of life.

Exercise regularly and focus on maintaining healthy life style. For those in middle aged and above keep a regular health check up and take corrective action before it steamrolls in other health complications.

Seek guidance with your father and elders. Meditation and prayers and religious travel are preferred to support your transformational journey this year.

Taurus

Stand tall in period of sudden events

The year will be impactful year in every sense with many unplanned events coming your way. You will be tested with sudden challenges and your innate ability to stand tall should allow you to steer any challenges successfully. It is better to seek guidance whenever and wherever necessary than relying on your stubborn mindset. Be calm and relaxed.

Children will be focus and shift your attention on their well-being. It is also good time for couples looking to expand their family. Expect some sudden events or whirlwind romance for unmarried ones

Be calm and cool and accept the flow of events happening in stride for those who are working. Be cautious and take very conservative approach in any investments or partnership when starting a new or existing businesses. Second half of year will be interesting for those people involved in real estates, stock markets etc. and depending on your planetary placements windfall of success and failure can happen.

Second half of the year focus your mother and elders. Prayers to almighty and actions that benefit your mother or mother land will help and give additional boast to overcoming your challenges.

Gemini

Romancing the life

The start of 2017 is fruitful for you in all aspects of money. Take advantage and forge successful partnerships. For people in real estate, automobiles, transportation and logistics, take advantages of good times and establish string of business deals that will reward you in future. For those in career bring your diplomacy and use your orating skills to your advantage. People working in sales and marketing, communications and arts will all benefit if you horn and use your skills to your advantage.

Your siblings can be your strength and your weakness based on placement of your planetary charts and use their guidance and support wherever appropriate.

Focus on your family and loved ones as they are your source of strength and stability. It is good time to sit back and channel your romantic energy towards your family. For those in love and want to be in love, try and focus your attention to your partner and spend more time in understanding your partner and their needs.

Exercise regularly and maintain proper diet to strengthen your stomach and thighs. Meditate and focus on goals and thoughts and channel your energy in positive ideas and channel your energy to put those ideas in action.

Cancer

Good things come your way

Cancerians outpace your challenges through 2017 with blend of a blend of activities, opportunities, and past efforts getting recognized.

Praises and prizes float in for your hard work. Your moon may make you more sensitive. Don’t worry about petty matters. You can overcome all challenges and your opponents will also appreciate your efforts. Just chill and things tide over with no damage done. Avoid confrontations with near and dear ones. Be careful at your workplace and likewise do not make hasty business deals and enter in a partnership without proper evaluation. Take a deep breath in and out to keep your calm and let things run their course without affecting you.

During the first quarter, Jupiter pushes you towards your siblings and flow with it and draw all support from them. Second half will bring your attention to family, wealth and focus on building your family assets. Be careful while speculating in real estates, stocks or any speculative business. A careful planning may bring in windfall of profits.

Focus on your family life. This will be an interesting phase as it allows you to explore and experience your spouse and understand your spouse better. Wedding bells may be possible for unmarried people and it is good time to start thinking of marriage.

Overall, 2017should bring satisfying results with added responsibilities. It’s in your hands to receive them all and make the opportunities work for you.

Leo

Live life king size

Expect the unexpected this year! You gain in power and status in second half of the year, both in your career and socially.

As you meet people from different walks of life, allow yourself to learn new things. Control your feelings and focus on goals and task to allow success to follow you.

Try to control your enthusiasm in speculative business. Focus on children and family as it brings harmony in home. Accept all changes and do try to resist. Worries may set in to make you more impulsive. Get a bit grounded to soar higher.

Your words carry weight, giving you more authority and importance at work. Opponents may try to bring down your confidence, but keep moving ahead and you outshine all. Your confidence and skills make you the center of attention.

If you steer away from unwanted romantic liaisons’, you will have face fewer complications. In the case of an active romantic life, handle the relationship with care. As you progress professionally, don’t forget to nurture your relationships with your close ones.

Leos can expect agood career growth or in business during second half of the year. Prepare for that by channeling all your resources and energy. Keep roaring and soaring.

Virgo

New love glitters

Family matters and your speculative profession may take significance in 2017.

Try to channel right resources and energy if you plan to enter speculative business like stocks, shares and trading. Avoid unnecessary risk and plan your move correctly before taking a plunge

Maintain your mental peace and balance. Focus on your children as they may cause some distress during this period.

Wedding bells may ring soon for unmarried couples. For married couples this is time to introspect and get closer to your spouse. Any partnership will be expanding and be successful if you have put the right systems and processes in place. Venturing into stock markets and investments in equity is strongly recommended during the second half of 2017 but with proper due diligence.

overall, 2017 juggles between children, partnerships and confusion on the personal front and opportunities at work. Health could be a worry after the first half. Keep your focus and plan to progress further.

Libra

The world is you to conquer with your charm

Librans win against all odds, gain attention and forge successful partnerships in 2017. You will have many brilliant opportunities for success; provided you keep a positive frame of mind. The first half of 2017 is a great time to venture into both personal relationships and professional endeavors. Your Spouse will be your greatest strength! Avoid being hostile with both friends and colleagues and they will stick to your side.

Use your charm to reduce tensions and pressures at work. Get ready for fulfillment of all your desires and expect some promotions. Health may seem to be an issue in the first half of 2017. Try not to overload yourself with too many activities and focus on those that makes you positive impact.

There could be some rise in expenditure. This phase could be a bit turbulent for you. Worries increase a bit. Avoid overeating as this could bring down your health. Meditating everyday will keep you healthy & happy.

This year is a period of fortune and prosperity that comes to you if you plan and work without taking short cuts easily. However, stress and work overload should be avoided. Love and relationships will add a spring in your step. Take care of your expenses in the first half of the year or they might leave a hole in your pocket.

Scorpio

Life is beautiful and make it count.

Channel your efforts in creating wealth for your family this year. Happiness and joy will come your way when you focus on your family. Saturn will take you on path to family values. Try to go with the flow. Saturn sitting in the first house will be beneficial for all overachievers and workaholics, giving you abundant determination, discipline and organization skills. All your desires will get sorted in 2017. Be careful with your communication and positive communication and negotiations will help in business deals and relationships.

In second half, Jupiter will enter Libra and you should be careful with your business dealings to avoid any potential losses. Expansive Jupiter will give solutions for any professional matters with success. In the first half of the year your worldly desires will magnify giving you the courage to go after your dreams. You can expect a sudden inflow of money during this period. Your social circles will increase giving you a chance to network with foreigners in second half of the year or you may have chance to go overseas. You might be facing problems related to sleep, so why not try some yoga?

Sagittarius

Introspect, Introspect and Introspect

2017 is time for introspection and transformation. You should focus on learning new things in life and applying it to gain new heights.

Monetarily, this year may seem a bit rocky. However, your family and your spouse will be your support and you will draw strength from your mother and spouse. You may see or witness in your attitude towards philosophy and spirituality. Go with the flow. Avoid taking risks during this time. Competition and rivalry dulls the shine a bit. But the dazzle begins when you step into your family circle.

The spotlight is on you at parties when you transform yourself. Your family will be your pillar of strength and your nourishment to your family will shower you with windfall of luck and benefits from them.You make new friends and make merry with the old.

Health problems crop up during the first quarter. Rest it out to stay fit. Be careful with financial deals and investments or you end up with some losses. Children may cause source of joy.

Venus tempts you to empty your wallet. You splurge on luxuries during the first half. Love takes a back seat during the year.

Overall this year may seem to start on a sluggish note but you will see that you are transforming and heading towards exciting times. What you should avoid are investments or you might be in for a tough time. Plan your expenditures well in advance before they rocket out of control.

2017will change you in many aspects and go with the flow and happiness is when you are with friends and family. Curb your anger and stress. You may see good progress in career from second half.

Don’t get disheartened by delays. The roller coaster ride will make a better person and making you ready for greater things in life.

Capricorn

The crown is yours but focus on family and spirituality

2017 rocks with many things and your priority should be on protecting your family, its wealth through greater good and emphasis on spirituality. You will have chance to forge many new partnerships that can bring success for you. Provided you are positive and work hard in proper and structured manner. Your career evolves, disputes dissolve, love soars and you may well be united with your soul mate this year. Friends and family shower you with love and appreciation. Investments in trade and the foreign sector power your future. Don’t overlook small health problems or they may escalate to complicate your life.

Jupiter enhances your learning and develops your spiritual area. You may find love that is more intellectual and may find true meaning of love. Wedding bells will be geared more towards emphasis on family and spiritual values and your spouse will be fully supportive. You maintain good harmony with those around you. You are highly active and busy and will be forging new relationship. Your children will bring you bring immense joy and pride during the first half of the year. Monetary gains will take time but will surely come in.

Your spirit glows with a positive outlook that attracts new people. Networking with new people is highly rewarding. You shine with confidence that energizes everything you pursue. Venus embellishes your life with rewards, awards and a name for yourself. Your reputation soars. Love is on a roll. Health slips up, causing obstacles after August. Expenses mount, creating anxiety.

Hold on to your aggression to avoid cracks in your relationships. All is well that ends well.

Aquarius

Work hard, think hard and ride the wave

This year, the key to success is getting work hard and expect the results when least expected. Make planning and preparation your goals and you win against the odds. There may be a cause for celebration after June.

It’s a great year for networking with new people. You gain by connecting with people from different walks of life. Keep your passports updated. You may be on the go often especially during the second half of the year.

Aquarians in creative fields flourish. Make full use of your communicative, creative skills and sharpen your skills to open new doors.

Avoid shortcuts this year and focus on your hard work. Hard work pays results. An idle mind will prove to be counter-productive. Take the support your siblings and use their resources and support wisely. Keep an eye on your possessions and don’t place blind trust in people. It will be interesting time for some of you to experience sudden gains but also keep an eye on sudden losses and expenses.

Venus keeps your mind buzzing with creative ideas. Your sources of income increase through speculation. However, avoid sudden speculation as only hard work will ensure rewards are consistent and lasting. You may need to spend time with your partner and ensure your partner understands your motive.

2017 brings great energy to achieve your dreams. Focus on your relationship and that will keep you contended. There are several opportunities for promotions and perks this year. All you have to do is avoid miscommunication at work.

Pisces

Focus on Family and partnerships: Stop dreaming, start doing

2017 is a year to turn your previous efforts into reality. It’s the time to turn inwards and dwell on a family and forge new or strengthen partnerships. It is good time to marry and for married ones focus on your loved ones. Students receive rewards, awards and recognition with hard work. It’s a good time to grow in your career or academically during the first half of the 2017. Work hard till your dreams turn into reality.

Mercury casts a magical spell turning you a lot more positive and jovial. Use this energy to enhance your learning, communication skills. 2017 brings immense work overload and responsibilities as your forging new partnerships. Your reputation soars and you get accolades for your past efforts. Put on your dancing shoes and party hat. There are many social events to fill your diary. Almost overwhelmingly so! You live it up with friends who are mesmerized by your wit and charm.

Jupiter brings out joy and marriage. Do focus on your loved ones and avoid unnecessarily troubles. Rise in business and personal expenses add a bit of stress. Your partner will be far more supportive than last year. Love brings great satisfaction but be prepared for a bit of stress regarding the health of your partner.

2017 is a challenging year with plenty of hard work and rewards to follow. Previous efforts come to a positive conclusion. You are more optimistic and productive. Well planned thoughts turn into fruitful action.

Bring out your diary and get organized!

Sundeep Koachar is a celebrity astrologer. He can be reached at www.sundeepkoachar.com