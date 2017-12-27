Brutally Basic Bollywood: 10 facts about Salman Khan that not everyone knows

Salman Khan is one of India's biggest stars, and there is little about Bhai that his fans do not know about him. Yet, there are some things about Sallu that only those in his closest circle are aware of.



Here are some less-known things about the Dabangg star:



1. Every year, Salman Khan's birthday cake is brought in at his family farm in Panvel. Salman hates cutting cakes on his birthday. Since the family insists on the cake-cutting ceremony, he makes one of his nephews do the needful. There is a clamour among Salman's nephews as to who will cut the cake for 'Chachu'



2. Salman's brother Sohail's sons Nirvaan and Arhaan are very close to Salman. In fact, they're as attached to their 'Chachu' Salman as they are to their own father. Nirvaan already has plans of becoming an actor. He seeks his Chachu's advice and guidance regularly.



3. Salman Khan hates any kind of physical contact with anyone except his two moms, Salma and Helen. Even friends get a very tentative hug. Brothers Arbaaz, Sohail and Salman never cuddle up or snuggle together. Salman is plainly and simply shy of physical intimacy.



4. Makes friends for life but also makes enemies for a lifetime… or so he says. Doesn't suffer backstabbers easily. Considers Vivek Oberoi a serious backstabber. However, most of the other 'lifelong enemies' gradually turn into friends and are known to wriggle their way back into Salman's favour. Himesh Reshammiya and Subhash Ghai are prime examples.



5. Best friends are Sajid Nadiadwala, Kamaal Khan (London-based singer), and currently, director Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, with whom Salman is already planning his third film, that will have nothing to do with either wrestling or wildlife. Tiger Zinda Hai lekin abhi Salman ussey maar chukka hai, so no third Tiger film for three years.



6. Favourite current heroines: Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez. Most un-favourite heroines Priyanka Chopra and, for some inexplicable reason, Deepika Padukone.



7. Is currently off-alcohol. Doesn't touch a drop. Preparing to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, which his brother Arbaaz will produce. But Prabhudhevaa will direct. No more professional compromises for the family.



8. In spite of being the most successful star of Indian cinema, Salman lives in a 3-bedroom apartment in Mumbai's Bandra with his parents. He won't move out because he can't live without his parents.



9. Also, he won't kiss his heroines and won't do villainous roles.



10. Here is what Salman WILL do in 2018: Another film with Katrina Kaif. He has promised her that. And as we know, Bhai ek baar commitment kar leta hai toh woh kissika nahin sunta. Amen.



(Subhash K Jha is a film critic and movie expert)



(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are the personal views of the author and do not reflect the views of ZMCL.)