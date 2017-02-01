Goa Assembly elections 2017: Things to know

Panaji: The single-phase Goa Legislative Assembly election, 2017 will be held on February 4, 2017 to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly, as the term of current Legislative Assembly terminates in March.

The term of current Legislative Assembly ends on March 18. The last election had resulted in a 21 seat majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar was elected Chief Minister. In 2014, he had to resign due to being nominated as Minister of Defence. Laxmikant Parsekar took oath as Chief Minister as Parrikar's successor.

While the BJP will try to retain power in Goa, Congress is taking all efforts to wrest power. The entry of Aam Aadmi Party and Goa Suraksha Manch has made the electoral battle interesting. The arrival of AAP and ouster of Subhash Velingkar from the RSS have made it a difficult task for the BJP.

Though Manohar Parrikar, who brought the BJP to power in 2012, has been sent to the Centre as the Union Defence Minister, his credibility is still at the stake in Goa.

In its first, voters in Goa will be able to verify their vote after casting it, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to introduce voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) system in the upcoming assembly elections. With the use of VVPAT system, it will put rest to the doubt raised by the political leaders, especially after they lose the election, that the EVMs are being tampered with before the elections. It would be the first time that an entire state will see the implementation of VVPAT.

The poll panel this time is keeping a close watch on local vendors such as those supplying milk, newspapers, other sundry items to households since they were used in the past by innovative politicians to send bribe money to voters in the last two days before the scheduled polling date.

Local liquor outlets and manufacturers have been directed by the poll panel to ensure that Goan voters are deprived of alcohol as a mode of bribe by political outfits. Alcohol wholesalers have been directed to handover their daily stock and sale list along with CCTV recordings of those taking deliveries on a daily basis.

One of the issues that has come to the fore in the recent years is the cultural identity of Goa. The population level has gone higher as people from other states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are migrating to the state.

Another issue of major concern for the people of the state is the drug trade. The large number of casinos attract lots of illegal drug traders.

There have also been talks of addressing the problem of dual nationality faced by Goan people. These are some of the big challenges that will have to be tackled by the party that comes to power in Goa in 2017.

In the last legislative assembly elections, held in 2012, the Congress party-led by Digambar Kamat, faced defeat by the Bharatiya Janata Party-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance. BJP and MGP managed to capture 21 and 3 seats respectively thus reducing the grand old party barely to 3 seats.