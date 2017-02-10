10 Bollywood pairings who have been cast as lovers as well as siblings

Bollywood romance is famous all over the world. But have you ever noticed celebrities who acted in roles as lovers as well as siblings? We have listed down some of the awkward and bizarre pairings here:

1. Shah Rukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was titled as “The Most Beautiful Miss World” were seen romancing in Devdas, Mohabbatein where as the couple played the role of siblings in the movie Josh.

2. Deepika Padukone & Arjun Rampal

Deepika Padukone one of the most highest-paid actresses and versatile actor Arjun Rampal acted as a couple in Om Shanti Om and as siblings in Housefull.

3. Abhishek Bachchan & Asin Thottumkal

Jr. Bachchan Abhishek and Queen of Kollywood Asin were romancing in the movie All Is Well and played brother-sister duo in Bol Bachchan.

4. Deepika Padukone & John Abraham

Coming to Deepika Padukone again, she was romancing handsome hunk of Bollywood John Abarahm in Desi Boyz whereas played his sister in Race 2.

5. Ranveer Singh & Priyanka Chopra

Gunday, Bajirao Mastani consisted the lover jodi of Ranveer Singh and Daddy's Lil Girl Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand they shared the bond of brother-sister in Dil Dhadakne Do.

6. Tusshar Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Single dad Tusshar Kapoor and Pataudi's daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan were lovers in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai whereas they shared screen space as siblings in Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3.

7. Salman Khan & Neelam

Bhai of Bollywood Salman Khan and his co-accused in Blackbuck Poaching Case Neelam acted as lovers in Ek Ladka Ek Ladki but took the brother-sister role in Hum Sath Sath Hai.

8. Juhi Chawla & Sanjay Suri

Juhi Chawla with her charming smile and actor turned producer Sanjay Suri acted as married couple in Jhankaar Beats where as were siblings in My Brother... Nikhil.

9. Hema Malini & Amitabh Bachchan

Actor-dancer-politician dream girl Hema Malini and Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan were seen as couple in Satte Pe Satta, Nastik, Veer-Zaara, Baghban, Baabul whereas the duo played sibling in Gehri Chaal.

10. Dev Anand & Zeenat Aman

Evergreen Dev Anand and glamorous Zeenat Aman known for her bold image acted as couple in Prem Shastra, Ishq Ishq Ishq, Warrant and played the role of borther-sister duo in Hare Rama Hare Krishna.