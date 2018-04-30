हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

102 Not Out: 103-year-old lady wishes good luck to Amitabh Bachchan - Watch

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out is all set to release on May 4. The film, which revolves around a centenarian father and his Septuagenarian son is directed by Umesh Shukla.

The film which narrates an unusual tale of love is just 3 days away from its date of release and wishes for the cast are pouring in from all quarters.

Big B took to Twitter to thank one of his well-wishers, a 103-year-old lady. 

The megastar took to his Facebook page to share the video and thank the centenarian for her loveable message.

Check out the video here and Big B's response:

102 Not Out will see Big B and Kapoor sharing screen space after a hiatus of 27 years.

Based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play 102 Not Out, the film will see Big B playing a 102-year-old man while Kapoor will portray the character of his 75-year-old son.

Bachchan and Kapoor have worked in Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie.

