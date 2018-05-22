102 Not Out Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer nears Rs 50 cr mark

New Delhi: It's not every day that you see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor lighting up your screens together. So when they do, you know it's special. Filmmaker Umesh Shukla got an opportunity to direct them in '102 Not Out'. The movie is doing good business and is still steady at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#102NotOut nears ₹ 50 cr mark... Biz on third Mon was ROCK-STEADY - a decline of 15.58% [vis-à-vis third Fri]... [Week 3] Fri 77 lakhs, Sat 1.25 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 65 lakhs. Total: ₹ 46.28 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2018

The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life. It is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name.

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.