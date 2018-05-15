102 Not Out Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's family drama remains rock steady

New Delhi: Filmmaker Umesh Shukla has delivered a slice-of-life family saga '102 Not Out' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The veterans have impressed one and sundry with their performances and the result is clearly visible at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#102NotOut is ROCK-STEADY... Decline on second Mon [vis-à-vis second Fri] is 32.43% - STRONG TRENDING... [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.05 cr, Sun 4.40 cr, Mon 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 38.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2018

'102 Not Out' is special because the two biggies of Indian cinema have shared the screen space together after a long hiatus and their fans can't be happier. The film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.