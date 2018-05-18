102 Not Out Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's impressive act earns Rs 41 cr

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's latest outing '102 Not Out' has proved that the audience is game for good content. The film by Umesh Shukla tasted success and has continued with his dream at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#102NotOut sustained WONDERFULLY WELL in Week 2, despite #Raazi and #AvengersInfinityWar posing stiff competition... [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.05 cr, Sun 4.40 cr, Mon 1.25 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.20 cr, Thu 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 41.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

#102NotOut biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 27.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 14.16 cr

Total: ₹ 41.86 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.