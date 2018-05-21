102 Not Out Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's jodi weaves magic

New Delhi: The magnetic jodi of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor has once again floored the audiences in '102 Not Out'. The Box Office report suggests that the film has managed to continue is steady pace and the cash registers are still ringing loud. The film by Umesh Shukla tasted success and has witnessed its dream run.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#102NotOut continues its UPWARD TREND on third Sun... Crosses ₹ 45 cr mark... Eyeing ₹ 50 cr+ total... [Week 3] Fri 77 lakhs, Sat 1.25 cr, Sun 1.68 cr. Total: ₹ 45.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018

#102NotOut biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 27.70 cr

Week 2: ₹ 14.16 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 3.70 cr

Total: ₹ 45.56 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018

The film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.